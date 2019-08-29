As Systemax (SYX) Stock Declined, Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Increased Stake; D T E Energy Company (DTE) Holder Columbia Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $757.93M market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 9,641 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 5,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in D T E Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.77. About 285,907 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE & SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.91, EST. $1.90; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 12/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms DTE and Subs; Outlook Remains Negative; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE)

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Robert Skaggs, Jr. Appointed to Team, Inc. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “Detroit Zoo to use 100% renewable wind power through DTE’s MIGreenPower program – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.93 million for 15.90 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Systemax Inc.’s (NYSE:SYX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Systemax (SYX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Systemax Inc. (SYX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Systemax Inc.’s (SYX) CEO Barry Litwin on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

