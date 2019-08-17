As Systemax (SYX) Share Value Declined, Goodhaven Capital Management Boosted by $474,474 Its Stake; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Upped Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stake

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 709.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 11,327 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 907,829 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – Campbell Names Possible CEO Successor Amid Sales Slump (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Posts $619M 3Q Impairment Charges Related to Campbell Fresh; 14/03/2018 – Cheap Campbell Soup Bonds Show Fragility of U.S. Credit Market; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Will Discuss Outcome of Review in Late August; 20/05/2018 – Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – HAS INITIATED AN EXTERNAL SEARCH FOR A CHIEF ACCELERATION OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO. REPORTS CEO TRANSITION PLAN; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Completed Snyder’s-Lance Acquistion for $50/Share, Which Represents Enterprise Value of About $6.1 B

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $774.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 75,913 shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Llc has invested 0.07% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Peoples Fincl has 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 327,754 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gradient Llc has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 522 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 402,902 shares. Washington Trust National Bank accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 40,754 shares. 810,804 are owned by Pggm Invests. 5,800 are held by Town Country Bancorporation Dba First Bankers. Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc stated it has 124 shares. Korea Invest accumulated 0% or 22,185 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Com owns 2.57M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 410,044 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bancorp owns 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 180,272 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 5,165 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 80,906 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 30,306 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Management accumulated 745,814 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 3,939 shares. The New York-based Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 1.15 million shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 27,901 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Zebra Cap Ltd accumulated 24,955 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 12,800 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 43,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co holds 2,366 shares.