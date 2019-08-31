As Systemax (SYX) Market Value Declined, Fiera Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $701,118; As Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Market Value Rose, United American Securities Has Cut Its Stake by $1.84 Million

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 31,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 71,031 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 102,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $752.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 26,026 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 14,749 shares stake. Acadian Asset Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) or 15,874 shares. 75,000 are owned by Smith Thomas W. 68,089 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Company. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 4,287 shares or 0% of the stock. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.32% or 25,964 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 12,215 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation reported 0.01% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 112,261 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 4,326 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 30,100 shares. Gsa Cap Llp has 0.16% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 129,424 shares.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 4,728 shares to 9,969 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG).

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 3,750 shares to 5,825 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkwood Ltd Llc owns 40,245 shares. Fagan Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 34,507 shares. Altarock Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 396,940 shares. First Foundation holds 1.27% or 90,877 shares. Ami Asset accumulated 197,512 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hallmark Management Inc holds 0.09% or 3,424 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp owns 5,855 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.35% or 6,663 shares. Adi Capital stated it has 3,000 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. Fairview Capital Inv Llc has invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 43,790 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 1.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinnacle Financial Inc has invested 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).