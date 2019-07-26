As Sysco (SYY) Valuation Rose, Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Has Lifted Its Holding; Logmein (LOGM) Stock Price Declined While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Increased Stake

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.31% or $7.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.81. About 1.05M shares traded or 106.67% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 616.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 187,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,867 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.55 million, up from 30,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.6. About 751,998 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,589 shares to 8,960 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 45,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,195 shares, and cut its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Cadence Cap Limited Com has 0.28% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Essex Svcs reported 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Montgomery Investment Management Inc stated it has 0.2% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Liberty owns 7,988 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 262,461 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability stated it has 3,293 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Synovus Corp holds 0.05% or 47,325 shares. Amer Group holds 0.04% or 155,488 shares. 21,171 are held by United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Co Delaware holds 0.02% or 4,664 shares. Yacktman Asset LP invested in 3.43% or 4.16 million shares. Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 49,514 shares. 600,728 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc. Oxbow Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,600 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. 22,321 shares were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S, worth $1.47M on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Counsel Inc has 1.38% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 57,165 shares. Carroll Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 12 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 18,102 shares. Amer Century Cos holds 0.04% or 492,492 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Finance Mngmt Lp holds 100,792 shares. 380,650 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Oakbrook Ltd has invested 0.03% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Profit Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 7,919 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0% or 2,022 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Gam Holding Ag has 12,470 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wedge L Lp Nc reported 6,403 shares. 2,618 are owned by Menta Ltd. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Granite Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 9,644 shares.

