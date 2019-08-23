As Sysco (SYY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Blair William & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Raised Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake by $3.54 Million; Valuation Rose

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 309,040 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 19,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 75,031 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 94,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 2.05M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE

