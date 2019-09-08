As Sysco (SYY) Stock Value Declined, Pinnacle Financial Partners Trimmed Stake by $920,436; Brahman Capital Has Decreased Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $75.04 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95M, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 2.15M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 13,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 18,445 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 32,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 2.62M shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.45M for 19.51 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,524 shares to 154,457 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 23,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 15,321 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 24,716 shares. 60,187 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough And. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.2% or 21,575 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Co reported 1,175 shares. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx reported 13,227 shares. Moreover, Fruth Investment Mgmt has 1.43% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 50,931 shares. 16,444 were reported by Davenport Co Ltd. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 39,844 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 13,374 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assoc reported 33,311 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 11,245 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.11% or 41,809 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii reported 3,695 shares stake. Mackenzie, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 69,278 shares.

