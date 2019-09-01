As Sysco (SYY) Stock Value Declined, Hilton Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $12.54 Million; Proofpoint (PFPT) Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Decreased Stake

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 187,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 565 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 187,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 1.98 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.61. About 602,772 shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.23 million shares. Stevens Mngmt LP holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 263,873 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 292,529 shares stake. Moreover, Ironwood Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Incorporated holds 0.06% or 203,302 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank, a New York-based fund reported 71,316 shares. Telos Management Inc has invested 0.54% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 3,550 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 20,625 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 5,634 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Pitcairn invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Kistler reported 0.08% stake. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 146,731 shares.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sysco Sygma-KC Workers Choose Teamsters Local 955 – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 59,976 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $20.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) by 228,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75B and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.