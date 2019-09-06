As Sysco (SYY) Stock Value Declined, Confluence Wealth Management Upped Holding by $313,104; Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Carlson Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding by $75.43 Million

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 50.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.66 million, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 693,558 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads; 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Competitiveness Program on Track to Generate $100M Savings in 2018; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Is Said to Plan Moving Black Sea Grains Trading to Kiev; 30/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 30; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 8,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 2.64 million shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 12,629 shares to 9,009 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,191 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd has 0.16% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 727,845 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 3,099 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 1.59 million shares. Grimes And invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cadinha And Co Limited stated it has 1.31% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 0.06% or 12,012 shares. Hbk Invests LP holds 0.41% or 469,988 shares. 177,653 were reported by Aviva Public Llc. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi has invested 2.59% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 43,860 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd. Mairs & Pwr has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,272 shares. Somerset owns 1.14% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 32,348 shares. Riverhead Cap Llc has invested 0.33% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Burt Wealth accumulated 3,400 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Com holds 0.2% or 702,515 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 63,383 shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0.13% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 92,726 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.19% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nine Masts Capital Ltd accumulated 6,585 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 105,879 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 29,496 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 18,937 shares. The Illinois-based Group Inc One Trading Lp has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd owns 8,957 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 0.07% or 80,089 shares. Blair William & Com Il reported 8,843 shares. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 262 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M on Thursday, May 23. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.