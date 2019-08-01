As Sysco (SYY) Stock Value Declined, Confluence Wealth Management Boosted Stake; Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Lifted Stake by $577,500

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 8,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.57. About 3.79 million shares traded or 63.71% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 8.24M shares traded or 61.09% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: Andrew Langham to Step Down From Board, Effective Immediately; 15/05/2018 – Widen Unveils 2018 Connectivity Report; 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Investor to Avoid Proxy Battle; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHAEL B. POLK APPOINTED PRESIDENT; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Agreement to Sell The Waddington Group to Novolex; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPANDED PLAN TO GENERATE ABOUT $10 BLN IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS; 08/03/2018 – Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Advsrs, a Iowa-based fund reported 152,577 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 396,918 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 120 were reported by Dubuque Natl Bank Trust. Ancora Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). British Columbia Investment Management has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pnc Group Inc has 154,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,604 were reported by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Enterprise Financial Svcs has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Hartford Inv Mgmt Communication stated it has 42,210 shares. Hgk Asset holds 372,645 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 20,500 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 11,946 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Mai Cap Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Da Davidson Com accumulated 19,028 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1.26M shares.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 68,600 shares to 531,400 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 108,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,541 were accumulated by Canandaigua Natl Bank & Tru Com. Sandhill Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,809 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 3,625 are held by Cambridge. Arrow Fin accumulated 0.02% or 1,187 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp owns 1,960 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Everett Harris And Communication Ca stated it has 0.21% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 468 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited owns 766 shares. New England & Management reported 10,454 shares. Field And Main Fincl Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,650 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.39% stake. Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.52% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ajo Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 733,329 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc holds 1.46% or 56,437 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,068 shares.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,601 shares to 4,275 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,130 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).