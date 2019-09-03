As Sysco (SYY) Stock Price Declined, Proshare Advisors Has Raised Stake by $12.19 Million; As Citigroup Com New (C) Stock Rose, Miller Howard Investments Upped Holding

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 109.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 692,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.38M, up from 631,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 11.74M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi Survey; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 184,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.45M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $74.47. About 1.89 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 21,976 shares to 38,578 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,793 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Select Divid Etf (DVY) by 1.48M shares to 55,578 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI) by 48,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,511 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.