As Sysco (SYY) Stock Price Declined, Nuance Investments Raised by $1.47 Million Its Holding; American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Stock Declined While Ellington Management Group Lifted Position

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 18.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 21,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 133,164 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.42 million, up from 112,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 729,852 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 403.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 139,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 173,837 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 667,047 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.12 million shares to 238,602 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 81,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,343 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

More important recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 420,462 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 41,914 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.19% or 233,500 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Comml Bank has 0.98% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 218,160 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt reported 53,573 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 628,507 shares. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Welch & Forbes Lc holds 180,227 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 28,476 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 73,223 shares. Legal General Group Pcl holds 3.51 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 20,575 shares. Kempen Nv holds 0.2% or 31,756 shares.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “Forget About Unicorn Companies â€¦ Decacorns Are All the Rage in 2019: Term Sheet – Fortune” on September 20, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “AAM to sell Grede to Gamut Capital for $245 mln – PE Hub” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Tenneco Popped More Than 10% Friday – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Axle jumps after BAML upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tupperware Brands leads consumer gainers; Turning Point Brands and S&W Seed among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 58,800 shares to 75,800 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,025 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold AXL shares while 49 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 112.51 million shares or 1.05% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Moreover, Redwood Lc has 0.97% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 137,666 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 41,762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 228,500 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 12,513 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 225,632 shares stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Inc has 1,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 664,182 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 174 shares. Anchor Bolt LP has invested 0.88% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0% or 134,755 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gp stated it has 909,122 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 1.91 million shares.