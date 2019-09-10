As Sysco (SYY) Stock Price Declined, First Republic Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $460,350; Mendon Capital Advisors Boosted Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Stake by $1.17 Million

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 6,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 170,647 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, down from 177,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 3.33M shares traded or 27.75% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 48,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 686,871 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, up from 637,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 34,792 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp Inc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cypress Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) invested in 0.25% or 2,750 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 324,849 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com owns 0.12% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,000 shares. 80,098 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Invest. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 4,424 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amg National Bancorporation holds 15,144 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 861,383 are owned by Korea Invest. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Incorporated Wi owns 298,763 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Peoples holds 0.5% or 14,625 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 18,025 shares. 6,300 are owned by Marco Limited Liability. Mengis Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,800 shares. Salem Invest Counselors owns 65,439 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 13,188 shares to 44,265 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 662,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $488.70M for 19.77 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 39,454 shares to 217,201 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 161,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,337 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gp Inc owns 13,422 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 397,540 are held by Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation. Endeavour Capital Advsr reported 112,022 shares. Pacific Ridge Prns Ltd Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 43,150 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.19% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Parametric Portfolio Limited accumulated 10,646 shares or 0% of the stock. Ejf Capital Ltd holds 0.21% or 70,757 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,232 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,769 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 81,435 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Penn Cap Management has 114,405 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.