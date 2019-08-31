As Sysco (SYY) Stock Declined, Scott & Selber Increased Holding; Holder Parsec Financial Management Has Upped Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 15,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 121,886 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 106,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 1.98 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bancorporation stated it has 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 140,000 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 13,760 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 0.32% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cordasco Fincl accumulated 294 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.54% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Edgestream Prns LP has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.35% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Parsec Management invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 161,572 shares. Motco has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 220 shares. Moody Bank Division reported 99,504 shares stake. Clearbridge invested in 817,554 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.37% or 2.95M shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.29% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 18,585 shares.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 2,112 shares to 71,484 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 32,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,776 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Emg Mkts Sm (DGS).

