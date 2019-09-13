As Sysco (SYY) Stock Declined, Scott & Selber Has Increased Stake; Capital Investment Advisors Has Boosted Lyondellbasell Inds (LYB) Holding by $871,782

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 802,503 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Inds (LYB) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 69,082 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.95 million, up from 58,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 1.44 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Barclays High Yield Bond (JNK) by 11,336 shares to 4,710 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap (IJR) by 123,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,501 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 548,880 were accumulated by First Trust Limited Partnership. Hudock Capital Group Llc accumulated 0.01% or 390 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 212,930 shares. 17,706 were accumulated by Cadence Fincl Bank Na. Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd reported 13,100 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc owns 27,319 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.08% or 24.14 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 6,417 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bridges Investment Mngmt invested in 4,345 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Omers Administration Corporation reported 1.07 million shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 17,167 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 161,850 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Capstone Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 11,696 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. Another trade for 764,501 shares valued at $57.04M was made by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 3,433 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt holds 48,420 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 20,144 were accumulated by Wade G W &. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 410,960 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 16,925 shares. Moreover, North Amer Mngmt has 0.95% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 84,565 shares. Stock Yards Bank And Tru reported 0.87% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mcf Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Contravisory Invest Incorporated stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Calamos Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 1,660 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 4,913 shares. 3,871 are held by Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).