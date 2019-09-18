As Sysco (SYY) Stock Declined, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Raised Position by $69.52 Million; Shareholder Advent Capital Management Has Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $119.81. About 2.60 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 1060.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 993,153 shares as the company's stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.86 million, up from 93,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.67. About 1.58 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 9,968 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has 56,381 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,528 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.61% or 125,740 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability reported 0.71% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bokf Na has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Advsrs LP owns 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.13 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares reported 1,959 shares. Advent Cap Management De owns 55,000 shares. Essex Ser Inc reported 2,819 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mufg Americas holds 0.7% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 241,988 shares.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Prn) by 7.37M shares to 17.35M shares, valued at $21.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Biosciences Inc (Prn) by 11.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.06M shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending In (Prn).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street edges lower as FedEx profit warning drags; Fed in focus – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Trump calls on UPS, FedEx and Amazon to ‘search for & refuse’ fentanyl deliveries from China – CNBC” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS lower after FedEx guidance slash – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “The UPS Foundation Commits $1 Million and Activates Disaster Relief Network to Support Immediate Needs and Long-term Recovery From Hurricane Dorian – CSRwire.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Amazon’s One-Day Delivery Means for UPS, FedEx, Walmart and Target – Forbes” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altavista Wealth owns 12,417 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management invested in 2.96M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Leisure Capital Management reported 9,779 shares. Mairs & Pwr reported 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Opus Capital Gru Ltd Llc holds 3,441 shares. Lincoln holds 3,456 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel owns 181,600 shares. Fort LP has 35,035 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 650 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moors & Cabot Inc reported 0.25% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 25,380 are held by Spectrum Inc. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 10,180 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 46,382 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability accumulated 0.53% or 17,800 shares.