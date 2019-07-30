As Sysco (SYY) Shares Rose, Holder Gradient Investments Lifted Its Position; Beach Investment Counsel Lowered Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding by $6.23 Million as Market Value Declined

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2823.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 115,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,120 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, up from 4,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $69.95. About 2.12M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, down from 60,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $254.79. About 702,616 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Gp Lc has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 5,905 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com. Interocean Ltd Com owns 815 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 0.03% or 344 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.32% or 20,588 shares. B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has 11,142 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 189,878 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore & Il owns 5,804 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. 2,016 are held by De Burlo Grp. Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 0.32% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.44% or 40,424 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Lc reported 2,253 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wendell David Associates holds 33,261 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 86,285 shares.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) by 38,270 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $61.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68 million for 20.88 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.47 million activity. $3.81 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was sold by Libby Russell T..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). C M Bidwell And Associates owns 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 0.8% or 51,002 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor reported 92,580 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 30.13M shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability has invested 1.2% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Edmp Incorporated accumulated 9,096 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa reported 0.05% stake. Montecito Bank invested in 4,020 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Liberty Cap Management invested 0.27% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 7,811 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.21% or 3.63 million shares. Stevens Mngmt Lp reported 263,873 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 0.04% or 5,573 shares.