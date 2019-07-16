As Sysco (SYY) Shares Rose, Holder Dearborn Partners Cut by $353,364 Its Position; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Value Rose, Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 5,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,308 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 10,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.84. About 1.61 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 10,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $198.59. About 789,344 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,950 shares to 187,639 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,559 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Invest Management Ltd has 13,309 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Amer Intll Group has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Limited Company holds 13,142 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 14,671 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). New York-based Gates Cap Mgmt has invested 3.55% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Howland Mngmt Lc reported 12,205 shares. Aviva Public Lc owns 160,135 shares. Roosevelt holds 0.99% or 45,181 shares. Cypress Cap Grp stated it has 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,875 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1,675 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Meiji Yasuda Life Co invested in 6,450 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Ltd holds 0.26% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 23,755 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Ins has 0.13% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 15,637 shares. Bath Savings Tru Com holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 35,734 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gru invested in 24,245 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 8,167 shares. Webster National Bank N A owns 2,450 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 3.54 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Lc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bluecrest Cap Ltd owns 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 37,746 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.1% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) stated it has 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Scotia Capital invested in 0.04% or 43,717 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wilkins Invest Counsel owns 183,200 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. also sold $3.81 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Thursday, January 31.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 21,406 shares to 448,065 shares, valued at $31.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 5,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO).