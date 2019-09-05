As Sysco (SYY) Shares Declined, Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Trimmed Holding by $484,836; Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Holder Castine Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $8.11 Million

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 450,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 795,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 326,933 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 7,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 203,851 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 211,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.1. About 752,325 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 85,165 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $15.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 107,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,473 shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.85 million for 8.96 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Mesirow Fin Inv Management accumulated 0% or 1,235 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) accumulated 106 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Co accumulated 12,184 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Llc holds 5 shares. Us Fincl Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 23,942 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,704 shares stake. 18,914 are held by Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Advisory Research has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). 13,522 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Pnc Fincl Gp Inc invested in 0% or 42,831 shares. Sei accumulated 0.01% or 143,051 shares. 82 are owned by Ent Fincl Service Corporation.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.75 million for 19.36 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard has invested 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Linscomb Williams reported 0.03% stake. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 4,956 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.06% or 13,374 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Fairview Cap Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 2.85% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lsv Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Park Oh owns 98,532 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP holds 4.16M shares. Boston Limited Co accumulated 4,283 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Intersect Ltd, California-based fund reported 12,218 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank invested in 6,106 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 331,943 shares. East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 23,029 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.03% or 246,359 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa invested in 39,369 shares.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 12,894 shares to 310,228 shares, valued at $21.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell Midcap Etf (IWR) by 8,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).