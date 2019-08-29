As Sysco (SYY) Shares Declined, Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $514,140; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Fortress Investment Group Has Decreased Its Position by $3.21 Million

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 7,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 16,999 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 24,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.31. About 1.43 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 371,721 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 25,000 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.56% or 33,475 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The invested 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.16% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,771 shares. Orrstown Fincl Svcs Inc owns 262 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 9.60M shares. Envestnet Asset owns 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 106,363 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank accumulated 718 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments, Korea-based fund reported 181,197 shares. 105,370 are owned by Aperio Group Lc. Barr E S owns 476,848 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 4.17 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd owns 5,563 shares. Suvretta Management Ltd Co stated it has 1.36 million shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 804 shares. 4,657 are owned by Signature Estate And Investment Advsr Ltd. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 724,702 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Com, Michigan-based fund reported 3,099 shares. 1,749 were reported by Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru. Meyer Handelman invested in 2.05% or 594,268 shares. Art Ltd Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 32,310 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Company reported 0.04% stake. 10,400 are held by Kidder Stephen W. Schroder Invest Management Grp invested in 32,962 shares or 0% of the stock. 50,931 were accumulated by Fruth Investment Mgmt. Vision Capital Inc stated it has 75,274 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation holds 281,089 shares.