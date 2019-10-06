As Sysco (SYY) Shares Declined, Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Trimmed by $5.37 Million Its Stake; As Green Plains (GPRE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Slate Path Capital LP Cut Its Stake by $3.28 Million

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 76,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 721,563 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.03 million, down from 798,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 3.05M shares traded or 5.36% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 728,785 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 12,986 shares stake. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Company reported 42,974 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Quantbot Technology LP invested in 4,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 281 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability holds 25,751 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 45,992 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications reported 14,217 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 23,652 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated owns 7,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability owns 41,368 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 30,265 shares. Qs Ltd accumulated 46,361 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 13,324 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Green Plains Announces Permanent Closure of Hopewell, Va. Ethanol Facility – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gevo, Inc. Stock Skyrockets Monday on EPA News – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “1 High-Yield Renewable Energy Stock Wall Street Is Overlooking – The Motley Fool” on March 23, 2019. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Will the Devastating Midwest Flooding Affect U.S. Ethanol? – The Motley Fool” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Contango Oil & Gas and Marathon Petroleum among Energy/Materials gainers; China Natural Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 1.38M shares to 3.55 million shares, valued at $129.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 540,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 EPS, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual EPS reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 11,077 shares to 33,582 shares, valued at $36.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Floating Rate Bd Etf (FLOT) by 11,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions Announces Additional Product Offerings – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $502.13 million for 20.14 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Nv has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 45,667 were reported by Btc. Golub Gp Lc owns 0.24% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 40,418 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.29% or 1.77 million shares. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 162,547 shares. Cambridge invested 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 741 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 28,476 are held by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Lifeplan Gp stated it has 50 shares. Moreover, Alberta Inv Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 20,400 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance stated it has 15,637 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,915 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,378 shares.