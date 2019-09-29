As Sysco (SYY) Shares Declined, Cadinha & Co Upped Its Stake; Kirklands (KIRK) Holder Blackrock Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 42.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 42,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 143,180 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13 million, up from 100,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 1.44 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (KIRK) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 730,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.62% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Kirklands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.49. About 750,904 shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s: W. Michael Madden Resigns as President and CEO; 22/05/2018 – West Kirkland Reports 43m of 3.40 grams per tonne at surface Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s Announces CEO Transition; 16/04/2018 – West Kirkland Exploration Program Underway at Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 13/03/2018 The Lawyer [Reg]: Exclusive: Kirkland raids four firms for restructuring push; 05/04/2018 – West Kirkland Reports New Target Outlined with Surface Gold Values Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S 4Q EPS 79C, EST. 82C; 17/04/2018 – Kirkland’s And Trisha Yearwood Launch Exclusive Collection; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY18 EPS 50c-EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kirkland’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIRK)

Since June 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $365,987 activity. On Thursday, September 26 Cairnes Mike bought $9,184 worth of Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) or 6,700 shares. PLEAS CHARLES III bought $239,000 worth of stock or 100,000 shares.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 191,656 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $220.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 167.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold KIRK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 15.07 million shares or 13.58% more from 13.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 4,645 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability holds 0% or 61,074 shares. Mutual Of America Lc holds 0% or 507 shares. Moreover, Adams Asset Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 96 shares. Principal Fincl holds 113,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Geode Llc has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Mason Street Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 4,728 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 5,677 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American International Grp Incorporated reported 1,613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De invested in 0% or 250,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Signature Estate Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Blb&B Advsr Ltd holds 27,397 shares. Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 4,913 shares. 111,056 are held by Kbc Grp Nv. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 14,300 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Goelzer Invest Mgmt has invested 0.35% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0.67% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 9,016 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 628 shares. Bartlett & Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Leisure Mngmt reported 9,779 shares. Mathes Inc accumulated 3,900 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 131,300 are owned by Willis Inv Counsel. First Business Finance Svcs reported 11,212 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 10,180 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Co owns 15,879 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,575 shares to 7,939 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubbell Inc by 22,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,520 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

