As Sysco (SYY) Share Value Rose, Holder Baxter Bros Has Lowered Its Holding; As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Holder First Foundation Advisors Has Upped Its Position

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Sysco (SYY) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 9,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,002 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 60,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Sysco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.51 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 5,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,935 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 165,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.45 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) by 33,361 shares to 5,598 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stoc (ITOT) by 4,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,392 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. sold 60,156 shares worth $3.81 million.

