As Sysco (SYY) Share Value Declined, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Raised Its Stake; As Iamgold (IAG) Market Valuation Rose, Donald Smith & Company Has Boosted by $29.04 Million Its Position

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 1060.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 993,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.86 million, up from 93,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.42. About 671,280 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 9.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 38.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.14M, up from 28.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $3.585. About 2.19M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 68,378 shares to 268,266 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) by 487,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20M shares, and cut its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.85% stake. Century Companies holds 4.32M shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited reported 0.41% stake. Moreover, Capstone Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sand Hill Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stock Yards Financial Bank Tru holds 0.87% or 131,272 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.52% or 74,046 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Co holds 0.28% or 48,420 shares. Eagle Ridge holds 0.06% or 5,875 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 54,888 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Inc holds 0.01% or 20,365 shares. American & Management has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 556,217 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 3,433 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 680,024 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 5,963 shares to 70,937 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,633 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSCI).