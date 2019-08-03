As Sysco (SYY) Share Value Declined, Nuance Investments Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.71 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Glacier Peak Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.33 Million

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 25,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 112,121 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 86,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 2.48M shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 43.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 1,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,736 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 3,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 26/04/2018 – Amazon sales may jump this quarter – but an increase in spending may knock profits down; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Ela; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos dreams of a world with a trillion people living in space; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hm Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1,227 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated stated it has 22,338 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Northstar Gp has 2,717 shares. Carroll Associate owns 1,390 shares. Drexel Morgan And has invested 1.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Swiss Financial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,033 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.27% or 1,189 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Salem Inv Counselors Inc invested 3.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 85,825 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 1,587 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Iberiabank reported 1.1% stake. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mngmt reported 4.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 2,360 shares to 17,277 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 126,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,913 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).