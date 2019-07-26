As Sysco (SYY) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Btc Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Pioneer Investment Management Decreased Its Macys (M) Position by $5.17 Million as Stock Declined

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 6,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,558 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 38,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.79. About 911,806 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 215,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 362,678 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 578,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 3.73M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY Concept Store in New York City; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of GSMSC Il 2010-C1; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Sales Down 1%-Up 0.5%; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC21; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – MACY’S IS ALSO SCALING TO AN ADDITIONAL 60 LOCATIONS A VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) FURNITURE PILOT; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Lc has 2.77 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc invested in 0.06% or 3,324 shares. Mckinley Management Limited Com Delaware reported 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Us Bancshares De invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hl Finance Svcs Lc invested in 217,646 shares. Dowling & Yahnke has 0.16% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 93,689 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Parsec Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.86% or 203,851 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 1.01 million shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,123 shares. Old National Natl Bank In has invested 0.24% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Guardian Life Insur Company Of America invested in 0.01% or 1,354 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fiduciary Trust holds 79,373 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Company Ca has 1.27% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 111,738 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,197 shares to 31,594 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,988 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. CHARLTON ROBERT S sold 22,321 shares worth $1.47M.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 108,012 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $30.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 499,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.07M for 12.40 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.