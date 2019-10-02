As Sysco (SYY) Share Price Declined, Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Position by $5.48 Million; Grand Jean Capital Management Cut Holding in Alphabet Class C (GOOG) by $6.74 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 78,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 66,248 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, down from 144,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.36. About 1.78 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) by 42.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 6,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% . The institutional investor held 8,535 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23M, down from 14,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc Class C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $13.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1205.1. About 1.36 million shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has declined 0.25% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.79M for 20.45 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 91,291 shares to 95,390 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 230,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Chemung Canal Trust accumulated 3,807 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pnc Services Grp Inc holds 763,529 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund stated it has 0.14% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Amica Mutual Ins, Rhode Island-based fund reported 15,637 shares. Lincoln Corp accumulated 0.01% or 3,456 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 26,833 shares. Shamrock Asset Management reported 2,279 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Michigan-based Dillon And Associates has invested 0.99% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Loomis Sayles Co Lp reported 1,716 shares. The New York-based Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 2.70, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold GOOG shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 145,132 shares or 179.14% more from 51,992 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. has 0.01% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 38 shares. Grimes owns 3,778 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Amer Management invested in 1,062 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.96% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) or 3,357 shares. Nadler Finance Grp Inc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Cohen Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Horrell Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ruggie stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Mengis Cap has invested 1.47% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Check Cap Ca accumulated 25,731 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Cullinan Assoc stated it has 4,000 shares. Tanaka has 0.59% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 176 shares. Hikari Limited stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). M Kraus And owns 5,038 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited owns 1,813 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.