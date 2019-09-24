As Sysco (SYY) Share Price Declined, Holder Shayne & Co Has Increased Position; As Goodyear Tire Rubr Co Com (GT) Share Price Declined, Ipg Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $1.62 Billion

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubr Co Com (GT) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 105,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 712,774 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.91 billion, up from 606,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire Rubr Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 2.33 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 14,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 358,213 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33 million, up from 343,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 2.23M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Goodyear Tire Are Falling on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Auto Stock Roundup: GPI, JCI Earnings Beat; GT, CMI, CTB Miss – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GT Has Been Heading Lower Since 2018 – Yahoo Finance” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Goodyear (GT) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

