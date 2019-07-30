As Sysco (SYY) Market Value Rose, Holder Confluence Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Lowered Holding in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by $2.25 Million

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 8,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 1.72 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company analyzed 26,754 shares as the company's stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $94.3. About 348,632 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80 million for 14.73 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 4,418 shares to 15,427 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 19,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,480 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.47 million activity. $1.47 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S.