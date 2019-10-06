As Sysco (SYY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Scott & Selber Has Lifted Holding; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cut Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position as Stock Price Rose

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 3,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 28,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EDPR EDPR.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 8.2 FROM EUR 7.8; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: TRADE TENSIONS TO REMAIN SECTOR-SPECIFIC; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 3.05 million shares traded or 5.36% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 17,136 shares to 23,936 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe & Rusling reported 112,357 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. New York-based Nippon Life Americas has invested 3.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Associated Banc owns 397,339 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Insight 2811 accumulated 3,607 shares. Coldstream Mgmt owns 0.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 44,701 shares. California-based Davis Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Ohio-based Bowling Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co holds 105,332 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa has 434,096 shares for 4.02% of their portfolio. Veritas Investment Mngmt (Uk) stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oarsman Cap holds 34,172 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 1.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 25,675 shares. Welch Llc owns 0.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,412 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 15,174 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.81B for 11.84 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

