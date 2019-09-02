As Sysco (SYY) Market Value Declined, Scott & Selber Upped Holding by $743,952; Westwood Holdings Group Increased Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $382,090 as Stock Price Rose

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 2.12 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 2,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 11,120 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 9,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206

