As Sysco (SYY) Market Value Declined, Scott & Selber Upped by $743,952 Its Holding; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Sta Wealth Management Cut Holding by $846,660

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 2.62M shares traded or 1.43% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 884,978 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sysco acquires small broadline distributor – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sysco +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,875 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 686,085 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Company owns 446,724 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 733,329 shares. Montgomery Investment accumulated 6,600 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 555,729 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 7,359 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 30,000 shares stake. 6,222 are owned by Essex Fin Inc. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.38% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wheatland Incorporated has invested 0.8% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 33,311 are owned by Papp L Roy And Assocs. Highland Cap Mgmt Lc reported 12,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 195,528 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company stated it has 13,910 shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,390 shares to 6,590 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Liability Co owns 32,572 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Sol Management holds 0.16% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Sandhill Capital Ptnrs reported 10,557 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corp reported 5,292 shares. Sandler Capital Mgmt holds 0.5% or 62,078 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, Norway-based fund reported 64,871 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 11,749 shares. 23,851 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Limited. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Com reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 44,835 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 41,075 shares. Rockland holds 3,363 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt La stated it has 12,650 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. First Personal invested in 52,109 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 300 shares.