As Sysco (SYY) Market Value Declined, Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Raised Position; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Maintains Holding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 758.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 25,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 28,550 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 3,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $78.54. About 1.77 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 251.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 43,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 60,777 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 17,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.05. About 4.49M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $243,850 worth of stock was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million was made by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L..

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Systems (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,127 shares to 430,131 shares, valued at $24.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 9,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,759 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge And Cox owns 54.41 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 809,645 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hightower Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Advisors Asset Mgmt has 103,270 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny invested in 0% or 350 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership owns 131,051 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Motco reported 52,301 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.2% or 2.65 million shares in its portfolio. 1.15M are held by Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Limited. Brinker Capital Incorporated owns 112,743 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Psagot House Limited has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).