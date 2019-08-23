As Sysco (SYY) Market Value Declined, Holder Charter Trust Company Trimmed by $307,362 Its Position; As Coca Cola Co. (KO) Shares Rose, Beach Investment Management Decreased by $674,360 Its Holding

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 4,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 162,050 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82 million, down from 166,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 1.35M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 6.65 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Cap Management Limited Liability reported 73,713 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank reported 0.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Boston And Mngmt holds 1.73% or 88,589 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Inv Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Weybosset Rech And Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,654 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Contravisory Inc owns 81,118 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated invested in 30,059 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca reported 12,230 shares. Sarasin & Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 367,560 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 216,254 shares. Argyle Mngmt Inc holds 1.64% or 91,317 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 433,936 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Kings Point Capital invested in 66,796 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Vanguard has invested 0.56% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 2.81 million shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.05 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares to 142,160 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 406,054 shares. Woodstock Corporation holds 1.02% or 85,341 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa owns 94,348 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 1.57 million shares. Moreover, Montgomery Mngmt Inc has 0.2% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 6,600 shares. Loudon Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.47% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 24,454 are held by Tudor Invest Corp Et Al. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) reported 2,750 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Mngmt Group Lp has 0.33% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 6,996 were accumulated by Bowling Port Management Limited Co. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 13,476 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. 12,517 are owned by Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Clarkston Capital Partners Limited Liability Com owns 587,385 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,065 shares to 42,102 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Incorporated (NYSE:V) by 3,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).