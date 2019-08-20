As Sysco (SYY) Market Valuation Declined, Parsec Financial Management Cut Its Stake; Atmos Energy (ATO) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Has Raised Its Stake by $2.67 Million as Stock Price Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 7,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 203,851 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, down from 211,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.48. About 790,225 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) by 221.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 26,133 shares as the company's stock rose 6.91% . The hedge fund held 37,912 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 11,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Atmos Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $110.25. About 139,637 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

