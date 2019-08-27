As Sysco (SYY) Market Valuation Declined, Goelzer Investment Management Has Lowered by $1.90 Million Its Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.04 Million as Share Price Rose

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 10,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 49,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 38,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 8.05M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 02/04/2018 – J. P. Morgan Chase’s best-known blockchain executive Amber Baldet will leave the bank to start her own venture; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 15/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71 EUROS FROM 69 EUROS; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 28,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 52,879 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, down from 81,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.35. About 1.98M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop invested in 33,755 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt reported 20,852 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Finemark Comml Bank Trust has invested 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 82,851 were accumulated by Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management. Wendell David Assoc Inc accumulated 4,962 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc has 2.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 179,004 shares. Mawer Management has invested 2.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Punch & Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Calamos Wealth Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 108,924 shares. Cordasco Financial Network holds 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 668 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 5,781 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 162,501 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 1.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Texas-based Paragon Associate & Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture has invested 1.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,248 shares to 42,985 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,180 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.27% or 13,880 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il reported 175,612 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. City reported 33,801 shares. Edmp reported 9,096 shares stake. North Mgmt Corporation holds 83,943 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman owns 594,268 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Company owns 6,455 shares. Veritable Lp has 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Gemmer Asset Llc has 355 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bowling Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 6,996 shares. 456,152 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 183,200 shares. Carret Asset Limited Com has 0.26% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fort Limited Partnership holds 34,011 shares.