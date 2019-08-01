As Synovus Finl (SNV) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Holding; Lord Abbett & Company Lowered Its Position in Littelfuse Com (LFUS) by $2.55 Million

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc Com (LFUS) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 14,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 315,930 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.65M, down from 329,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.82. About 161,472 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 172.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 312,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 494,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, up from 181,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 661,120 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $124,871 activity. Cole Matthew also sold $31,178 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares. Another trade for 67 shares valued at $11,792 was made by GRILLO ANTHONY on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1,613 shares. Df Dent Incorporated owns 12,820 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 175,994 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Axiom Intll Limited Liability Company De invested in 10,661 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Colorado-based Rk Ltd Liability has invested 1.69% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Federated Investors Pa holds 8,222 shares. Geode Lc holds 276,616 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Com reported 8,402 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 3,383 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.28% stake. Logan Cap Inc accumulated 0.34% or 30,216 shares.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Note 2.125 9/0 (Prn) by 7.02 million shares to 16.19M shares, valued at $52.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp Com (NASDAQ:SABR) by 122,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 686,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).