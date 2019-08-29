As Synovus Finl (SNV) Valuation Rose, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increased Position by $397,800; Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Needham Investment Management Lowered Holding by $486,000

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.88. About 115,542 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 30,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 783,664 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3,110 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 24,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,446 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hovde says buy the dip on Synovus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Omnicell’s Autonomous Pharmacy to Boost Medication Management – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Omnicell (OMCL) Up 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) & Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 88,500 shares to 282,300 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).