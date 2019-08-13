As Synovus Finl (SNV) Stock Rose, York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $12.32 Million; As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, Cubic Asset Management Has Upped by $344,805 Its Stake

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $161.77. About 690,248 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 362,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 902,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.02 million, up from 540,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 278,540 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 705,794 shares to 773,295 shares, valued at $59.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 18,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,901 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,834 shares to 94,849 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,794 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).