As Synovus Finl (SNV) Stock Rose, Legal & General Group Plc Has Raised Holding by $1.13 Million; Dennys (DENN) Shareholder Skylands Capital Lowered Its Stake by $530,000

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 26,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The hedge fund held 60,600 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, down from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 578,741 shares traded or 28.16% up from the average. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 32,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 250,154 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, up from 217,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.36. About 804,160 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 127,828 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $122.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DENN’s profit will be $9.09 million for 38.60 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold DENN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 52.57 million shares or 4.13% less from 54.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated accumulated 2,500 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 27,848 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.11% or 1.85M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 824,988 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 9,827 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 63,040 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 4,997 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 2.62M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The California-based Beddow Mngmt Inc has invested 1.8% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Wilen Mngmt invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). D E Shaw & reported 63,830 shares. Spark Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. 59,072 were reported by Prudential Fincl.

