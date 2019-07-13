As Synovus Finl (SNV) Stock Price Declined, Forest Hill Capital Has Raised by $2.44 Million Its Position; Crosslink Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) as Shares Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 28.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 71,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 325,773 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 254,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.06 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 6,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,970 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.94M, down from 65,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $10.5 during the last trading session, reaching $644.79. About 446,792 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Bancshares Inc by 24,898 shares to 253,563 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Comm Corp by 91,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,434 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92M for 575.71 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

