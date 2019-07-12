As Synovus Finl (SNV) Shares Declined, Shareholder First Trust Advisors LP Decreased Its Position by $1.02 Million; Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Market Valuation Rose While Toron Capital Markets Has Increased Position by $32.31 Million

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 30,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,524 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 197,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 738,522 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 75.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 362,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 840,900 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.30 million, up from 477,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 369,628 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 132,428 shares to 199,390 shares, valued at $41.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 219,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,626 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SNV’s profit will be $160.08 million for 8.94 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.02% EPS growth.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 59,029 shares to 112,759 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 55,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.