As Synovus Finl (SNV) Share Value Rose, Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.19 Million; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Holding in Loews (L) Increased as Shares Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 68.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 34,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 16,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $573,000, down from 51,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 925,180 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, up from 103,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 1.07M shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 17,344 shares to 57,895 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI) by 14,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.