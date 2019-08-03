As Synovus Finl (SNV) Share Value Rose, Group One Trading LP Boosted by $885,258 Its Stake; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) as Market Valuation Declined

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 93,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.44M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 3.32 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 5166.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 26,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 26,541 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.31M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (Put) by 17,100 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $183,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (Put) by 70,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,600 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Call).

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 47.95 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.