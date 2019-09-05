As Synovus Finl (SNV) Share Price Rose, Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Decreased Its Position by $430,746; Rayonier (RYN) Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Position by $1.94 Million

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 62,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.68 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.85M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 365,076 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 51.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 12,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 11,957 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, down from 24,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.28 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rayonier Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Rayonier Inc.’s (NYSE:RYN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Com has 18,464 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp accumulated 312 shares or 0% of the stock. Washington Tru State Bank holds 0% or 11 shares. Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Prudential Financial has 326,398 shares. 258,268 are owned by Amer Intll Group. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 30,000 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.02% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.06% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 50,000 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 81 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 76,575 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 11,527 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 56,492 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,161 shares to 47,484 shares, valued at $84.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 12,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,810 shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $52,683 activity.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 24,367 shares to 137,324 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hovde says buy the dip on Synovus – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bryant Bank expands Mobile footprint with former Synovus bankers – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.