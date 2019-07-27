As Synovus Finl (SNV) Share Price Declined, York Capital Management Global Advisors Lifted Its Position by $12.32 Million; Wallace Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Sanofi (SNY)

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 362,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 902,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.02 million, up from 540,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1.42M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500.

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 6,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 186,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 179,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 1.24M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 10/04/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR APPOINTMENT OF RAJARAM NARAYANAN AS MD; 22/05/2018 – FDA to review Zynquista™ (sotagliflozin) as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi’s internal memo after a subpoena illustrates concerns over MS drug marketing; 08/03/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 26/03/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA – SANOFI SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN COMBINED WITH INSULIN THERAPY TO IMPROVE GLYCEMIC CONTROL IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 27/05/2018 – BEACTICA SIGNS THREE-YEAR EXTENSION PACT W/ SANOFI; 17/05/2018 – Sanofi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: FDA Approves Toujeo Max SoloStar; 29/05/2018 – Sanofi and Ping An Form Strategic Partnership to Actively Support “Healthy China 2030”

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 216,636 shares to 991,233 shares, valued at $90.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 872,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,410 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (Usa) (FRFHF) by 730 shares to 37,341 shares, valued at $17.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 5,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,798 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).