As Synovus Finl (SNV) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Salzhauer Michael Increased Position; Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Position in International Business Machs Com (IBM) Boosted by $499,563 as Shares Rose

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 16,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 80,348 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 63,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.31M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp Com (IBM) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 15,761 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 12,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98M shares traded or 127.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT) by 3,777 shares to 6,949 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core U S Aggregate Bd Etf (AGG) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,155 shares, and cut its stake in Exempt Bd Index Fd Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Lc has 26,918 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 27,576 were reported by Murphy Cap Management Inc. Us State Bank De reported 653,575 shares stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 29,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company reported 4,694 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.17% or 269,074 shares in its portfolio. Windward Capital Ca holds 0.29% or 16,189 shares. Aviance Management Lc stated it has 1.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Longer Invests holds 16,920 shares. Oak Associate Oh owns 1.58% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 183,835 shares. Cap City Trust Com Fl has invested 0.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Diversified accumulated 3,531 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Nebraska-based Bridges Inv Mngmt has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny invested in 717 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

