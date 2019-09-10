As Synovus Financial (SNV) Valuation Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Raised Stake by $482,358; As American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Consolidated Investment Group Trimmed Its Position

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 26,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $216.15. About 3.79 million shares traded or 114.91% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 14,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 47,964 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 33,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 1.57 million shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2,268 shares to 57,489 shares, valued at $67.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,721 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 422 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mar Vista Investment Partners Lc holds 6.71% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. The California-based Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 5,300 shares stake. Psagot Inv House Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gabelli Funds Llc reported 177,213 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Ltd Liability reported 1,120 shares. Consolidated Inv Group Inc Llc holds 1.45% or 14,700 shares. Duncker Streett & owns 39 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 97,366 shares. Financial Architects reported 260 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 17,856 shares.