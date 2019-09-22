As Synovus Financial (SNV) Stock Rose, Regions Financial Has Increased Its Stake by $943,976; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Has Cut Position by $551,448

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 130.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 27,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 49,088 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 21,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 2.94 million shares traded or 104.85% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video)

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63 million and $163.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2,914 shares. The Switzerland-based Pictet North America Advsr Sa has invested 0.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc owns 8,765 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 181,704 shares. Bryn Mawr Commerce holds 561,912 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Financial Counselors Inc invested in 400,013 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Fifth Third State Bank owns 2.55M shares. 42,390 are held by Orleans Management La. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited, Washington-based fund reported 5,429 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 41,974 shares. Homrich Berg has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boltwood, California-based fund reported 9,450 shares. 16,157 are held by Atlas Browninc. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 422,519 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

