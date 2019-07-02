As Synovus Financial (SNV) Stock Price Declined, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Upped Holding; As Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $787,430

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 157,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,259 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $792,000, down from 289,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 161,759 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.16% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTL; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Invt 2Q Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q TOTAL ASSETS $799.9M; 07/03/2018 – BKCC 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – BKCC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 16C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE DECLINED 1.6% OR $0.13 PER SHARE TO $7.83 PER SHARE ON A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER BASIS; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 1Q EPS 5c; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT SAYS KEENAN NAMED CEO

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 23,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 1.00M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M

More notable recent BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Approaching Oversold Conditions, Driving 9% Yield With Upcoming Specials – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dividend Stocks: Highest Dividend Stocks by Yield – Nasdaq” published on September 21, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “The High-Yielding BDC Sector Has Outperformed The S&P 500 Over The Last 8 Years – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2016. More interesting news about BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock Kelso Capital: From Hero To Zero In No Time Flat – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2016 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 5, 2015 : COST, CNQ, JOY, CIEN, CSIQ, MEI, DSGX, BRLI, CPK, PRFT, BKCC, FUR – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 04, 2015.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 100,636 shares to 492,093 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 102,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $12.39M for 8.38 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.