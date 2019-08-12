As Synovus Financial (SNV) Shares Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increased Its Holding by $482,358; As Transcanada (TRP) Stock Price Rose, Hightower Advisors Has Raised Holding by $653,444

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 43.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 14,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 49,117 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 34,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $48.1 lastly. It is down 10.49% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 09/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Sundre Crossover Project in Service; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS 2018-2019 REV. REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH; 14/03/2018 – TransCanada Places Cameron Access Project in Service; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal on Climate Change Reporting in TransCanada Corporation

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 14,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 47,964 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 33,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 1.08M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 6,028 shares to 49,261 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 57,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,992 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TransCanada Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “The 2 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now | The – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Investors: 2 Top â€œForever Assetsâ€ to Stash in Your TFSA Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canada: Not Enough Pipelines, But A Lot To Like For Midstream Investing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Regions Bank executive named CFO at Synovus – Birmingham Business Journal” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bryant Bank expands Mobile footprint with former Synovus bankers – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.